Here’s a full list of 2022 Record Store Day exclusives

Vinyl fans, it’s our absolute pleasure to inform you that the real Christmas is nigh… Record Store Day.
This year’s annual celebration of vinyl will take place on Saturday, April 23, but the list of Record Store Day exclusives is already available.
The list features albums from Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Nick Cave, and the rarest release of them all… a U2 record that you actually have to consciously buy.
Here’s the full list of exclusive vinyl you can get your hands on this year:
2022 Record Store Day exclusives
50 Foot Wave – Power + Light
50 Foot Wave – Bath White
A Place To Bury Strangers – Keep Slipping Away
A. R. Kane – Americana
The Academic – Community Spirit EP
Pepper Adams with The Tommy Banks Trio – Live at Room At The Top
Alice In Chains – We Die Young
Allman Brothers Band – Cream Of The Crop
America – Alternates & Rarities
America – History 180
Michel F April – Dead By Daylight V2 Original Soundtrack
Asia – XXX
Rick Astley – Whenever You Need Somebody
Albert Ayler – Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondation Maeght Recordings
Bad Company – Live 1979
Angelo Badalamenti – Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chet Baker – Live In Paris: The Radio France Recordings
Sara Bareilles – Little Voice
Souren Baronian – The Middle Eastern Soul of Carlee Records
Tyler Bates and Various Artists – Music from the Motion Picture Watchmen
Bell Biv Devoe – Poison
Marco Beltrami – Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Charlie Benante – Moving Pitchers
Brian Bennett – Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk)
Jay Bennett – “Kicking at the Perfumed Air” & “Whatever Happened I Apologize”
Black Label Society – Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live
Black Pumas – Black Pumas [Collector’s Edition]
James Blake – COVERS
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – In My Prime
The Bleeding Hearts – Riches to Rags
Blondie – Sunday Girl EP
Blue Stingrays – Grits & Eggs
Blur – Bustin’ + Dronin’
Bomba Estero – Live in Dublin
David Bowie – Brilliant Adventure EP (CD & Vinyl)
David Bowie – Toy EP (CD & Vinyl)
The Brand New Heavies – Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1
Dave Brubeck Trio – Live From Vienna 1967
Buena Vista Social Club – Ahora Me Da Pena
Bernard Butler – People Move On: The B-Sides
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band – The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded)
C-Bo – Orca (Deluxe Edition)
Maria Callas – Maria Callas: Pure
Camera Obscura – Making Money
Mariah Carey – #1’s
Belinda Carlisle – The Heaven on Earth Tour
The Catatonics – Hunted Down
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live Seeds
The Ceyleib People – Tanyet
Ray Charles – Genius Loves Company
Chicago – Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971
Chief Keef – Sorry 4 The Weight (Deluxe Edition)
Childish Gambino – Kauai
Jimmy Cliff – Follow My Mind
Cold War Kids – Zowie Selects
Collective Soul – Disciplined Breakdown
Commander Venus – The Uneventful Vacation
Coolio – It Takes A Thief
Alice Cooper – Brutal Planet
Larry Coryell – Fairyland
John Craigie – Abbey Road Lonely
The Cranberries – Remembering Dolores
The Cure – Pornography
Cypress Hill – The 420 Remixes
Czarface – Czarmageddon
Karen Dalton – Shuckin’ Sugar
The Damned – Strawberries
Dave Davies – Kinked Green
Erika de Casier – The Sensational Remixes
Def Leppard – High ‘n’ Dry
Sandy Denny – Gold Dust Live At The Royalty
Detective – Detective
Devo – Oh, No! It’s Devo
Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation
Udo Dirkschneider – My Way
Doctor Who – Dead Air
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
Fats Domino – Here Comes… Fats Domino
The Doors – L.A. Woman
Mikey Dread/Edi Fitzroy – The Gun/Jah Jah Style
Steve Earle – Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider’s Lament
Sheena Easton – The Definitive 12″ Singles 1983-1987
Echo & The Bunnymen – B-Sides and Live
Edison International –It Happened At The Hop
Electronic – Remix Mini Album
Erasure – Ne:EP
Roky Erickson & The Explosives – Halloween II: Live 2007
Bill Evans – Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert
Bill Evans – Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert
Everlast – Whitey Ford
The Everly Brothers – Hey Doll Baby
Everything But The Girl – Night and Day
Field Music – Plumb
The Five – Americans Western Union
Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound
Robert Lester Folsom – Music and Dreams
Foo Fighters – “Making A Fire (Mark Ronson ReVersion)” b/w “Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)”
Frankie and The Witch Fingers – Frankie and The Witch Fingers
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Altered Reels
John Fred & His Playboy Band – Judy In Disguise
Edgar Froese – Epsilon In Malaysian Pale
Future – DS2
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird – Magic Secrets
Rory Gallagher – Live In San Diego ’74
Jerry Garcia Band – Ragged But Right
Kenny Garrett – Sketches of MD: Live at the Iridium
Billy F Gibbons – Hardware [Deluxe Edition]
Debbie Gibson – Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre
Dana Gillespie – Foolish Seasons
girlhouse – The girlhouse Eps
Glass Animals – I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
The Go! Team – Proof of Youth
Gojira – Live at Brixton Academy
Golden Smog – On Golden Smog
Gong – Gong In the 70s
Gorgon City – Olympia Remixes
Grateful Dead – Wembley Empire Pool (Live)
Parry Gripp – For Kids About To Rock
The Grouch – Show You The World
Vince Guaraldi Trio – Baseball Theme
The Gun Club – Live At The Hacienda ’83
L.A.Guns – Waking The Dead
Halestorm – Back From The Dead
Ryan Hamilton – 1221
Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited – Dream Queen
Kirk Hammett – Portals (CD & Vinyl)
Handsome Boy Modeling School – So… How’s Your Girl?
Betty Harris – The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul
Heartbreakers – The L.A.M.F. demo sessions
Richie Hell – Gumbo Limbo Remixes
Home Boy and the C.O.L. – Home Boy And The C.O.L.
Linda Hoover – I Need To Shine
Hasaan Ibn Ali – Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay
L’Imperatrice – Vanilla Fraise
Jacka – Tear Gas
The Jackson 5 – ABC
Jazz Sabbath – Vol. 2
Jesus Jones – Scratched – Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes
Jetstar Records – The Soul Sides
Jetstar Records – The Rock Sides
Joan Jett And The Blackhearts – Acoustics
Elton John – The Complete Thom Bell Sessions
Durand Jones and the Indications – Power To The People
Jim Jones – Hustler’s P.O.M.E.
Judas Priest – Hero Hero
The Judybats – Native Son
A.R. Kane – Americana
Jorma Kaukonen – The Land of Heroes
Dermot Kennedy – Doves & Ravens
Otto Kentrol – No Mistakes
Sara Kays – Struck By Lightning
Calvin Keys – Full Court Press
Kid Creole and The Coconuts – Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places
KITTIE – Spit
The Knack – Live At The House of Blues
Pete Krebs & The Gossamer Wings – I Know It By Heart
La Femme – Paradigmes : Suppléments
La Luz – The Instrumentals
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Live in Loveland!
Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait
Darlene Love – Darlene Love: The Many Sides of Love
Nick Lowe – Wireless World
James Luckett – May OST
The Lumineers – Brightside: Bonus Tracks
Madonna – Who’s That Girl (Super Club Mix)
Johnny Marr – Spirit, Power & Soul
Esther Marrow – Sister Woman
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay (EP)
Maxim Mental – Fucking EP
Christian McBride – Conversations With Christian
Van McCoy – The Hustle
Melanie C – Northern Star
Nicki Minaj – Beam Me Up Scotty
Charles Mingus – The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s
Joni Mitchell – Blue Highlights
Mockasin, Connan & Ade – It’s Just Wind
Mother Mother – O My Heart
Motorhead – Lost Tapes Vol 2
The Muffs – New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
mxmtoon – true colors (from Life is Strange)
Willie Nelson – Live At The Texas Opra House
Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna
Nico – Live At The Hacienda ’83
E Nico and The Faction – Camera Obscura
Bruno Nicolai – La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte
Night Ranger – Wasted Time
Night Ranger – Somewhere in California
Laura Nyro – Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan
The Offspring – Greatest Hits
Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells II
Opeth – My Arms, Your Hearse
Peppa Pig – Peppa’s Adventures: The Album
Art Pepper – Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section [Mono]
Pixies – Live at Coachella 2004
Iggy Pop – Live In Berlin
The Proclaimers – Sunshine on Leith (2 LP Expanded Edition)
Prodigy – Return of the Mac
Chuck Prophet – The Age of Miracles
Corinne Bailey Rae – The Sea
The Rain Parade – Explosions in the Glass Palace
Ramones – The Sire Albums (1981-1989)
The Rationals – The Rationals
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
Lou Reed – I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson – The Bottom Line Archive Series
Reigning Sound – Memphis In June
The Replacements – Unsuitable for Airplay (Live)
Rex Orange County – Apricot Princess
Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Modern Lovers 88
Jeannie C. Riley – Harper Valley PTA
Rizzle Kicks – Stereo Typical
Max Roach – We Insist
Rockabye Baby! – Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On
The Rolling Stones – More Hot Rocks
Gavin Rossdale – Wanderlust
The Rubinoos – The Rubinoos
Santana – Splendiferous Santana
Satan’s Pilgrims – Live At Jackpot Records
Sepultura – Revolusongs
Ron Sexsmith – Long Player Late Bloomer
Shankar Family & Friends – I Am Missing You
Del Shannon – Rock On
The Sheila Divine – Where Have My Countrymen Gone
The Shocking Blue – At Home (The Singles)
Simple Minds – 5 x 5 Live
Slang – RSD 2022 7″
Sleep Token – Sundowning
Patti Smith – Curated By Record Store Day
Sam Smith – Nirvana
Soul Jazz Records – 100% DYNAMITE!
Soul Jazz Records – PUNK 45: I’m A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die!
Soul Jazz Records – STUDIO ONE CLASSICS
The Sound – Counting The Days
Speed, Glue & Shinki – Eve (2017 Remaster)
St. Vincent – The Nowhere Inn
Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys – The Bluegrass Sound
Ringo Starr – Ringo The 4th
Stiff Little Fingers – BBC Live in Concert
Joss Stone – LP1
Donna Summer – Donna Summer [40th Anniversary]
Sun’s Signature – Sun’s Signature
Superchunk – Incidental Music: 1991 – 1995
Surfbort – Keep On Truckin’
The Sweet – Platinum Rare VOL 2
Taylor Swift – the lakes
Tangerine Dream – Live At Reims Cinema Opera
Tangerine Dream – Strange Behavior
Geoff Tate – Kings & Thieves
Tegan and Sara – Still Jealous
Tennis System – Autophobia
Tesseract – Polaris
Tiny Tim & Brave Combo – Girl
Peter Tosh – Complete Captured Live
Pete Townshend – Face The Face
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – Madonna
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – The Century Of Self
Twiztid – I Tried 2 Warn U
Brian Tyler – The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
U2 – A Celebration (40th Anniversary)
Ultravox! – Live At The Rainbow 1977
Various Artists – Adult Swim & RVNG INTL.: Correspondence RVNG Intl LP
Various Artists – Atenção!: Novos Sons do Brasil ORG Music LP
Various Artists – Big Night (Original Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.3
Various Artists – Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Various Artists – The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1983
Various Artists – Greensleeves Ganja Anthems
Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk
Various Artists – Latin Legends Live (Tierra, El Chicano, Malo)
Various Artists – Panama’s Soul Gems
Various Artists – Portraits of Her
Various Artists – Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day
Various Artists – Soul Power ’68
Various Artists – The Sam Phillips Years
Various Artists – The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits
Ben Vaughn – The World Of Ben Vaughn
Alan Vega – Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway
Suzanne Vega – Close-Up Extras
Vitamin String Quartet – VSQ Performs Coldplay’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends
Voivod – Angel Rat
Voivod – Nothingface
Scott Walker – Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970
The Walkmen – Lisbon
Wallows – Wallows Singles Collection 2017-2020
Jessie Ware – Devotion: The Gold Edition
Warrior Soul – Odds & Ends
Mike Watt + Larry Mullins – Fun House
Gerard Way – Hesitant Alien
Weyes Blood – The Innocents
Weyes Blood – A Certain Kind/Everybody’s Talkin’
Barry White – No Limit On Love
The Who – It’s Hard (40th Anniversary)
The Whole Darn Family – Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain’t Nothing But Something to Do
John Williams – The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
John Williams – Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series
Wipers – Over The Edge
Wye Oak – If Children
Happy 2022 Record Store Day!