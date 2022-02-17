Here’s a full list of 2022 Record Store Day exclusives

Vinyl fans, it’s our absolute pleasure to inform you that the real Christmas is nigh… Record Store Day.

This year’s annual celebration of vinyl will take place on Saturday, April 23, but the list of Record Store Day exclusives is already available.

The list features albums from Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Nick Cave, and the rarest release of them all… a U2 record that you actually have to consciously buy.

Here’s the full list of exclusive vinyl you can get your hands on this year:

2022 Record Store Day exclusives

50 Foot Wave – Power + Light

50 Foot Wave – Bath White

A Place To Bury Strangers – Keep Slipping Away

A. R. Kane – Americana

The Academic – Community Spirit EP

Pepper Adams with The Tommy Banks Trio – Live at Room At The Top

Alice In Chains – We Die Young

Allman Brothers Band – Cream Of The Crop

America – Alternates & Rarities

America – History 180

Michel F April – Dead By Daylight V2 Original Soundtrack

Asia – XXX

Rick Astley – Whenever You Need Somebody

Albert Ayler – Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondation Maeght Recordings

Bad Company – Live 1979

Angelo Badalamenti – Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Chet Baker – Live In Paris: The Radio France Recordings

Sara Bareilles – Little Voice

Souren Baronian – The Middle Eastern Soul of Carlee Records

Tyler Bates and Various Artists – Music from the Motion Picture Watchmen

Bell Biv Devoe – Poison

Marco Beltrami – Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Charlie Benante – Moving Pitchers

Brian Bennett – Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk)

Jay Bennett – “Kicking at the Perfumed Air” & “Whatever Happened I Apologize”

Black Label Society – Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live

Black Pumas – Black Pumas [Collector’s Edition]

James Blake – COVERS

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – In My Prime

The Bleeding Hearts – Riches to Rags

Blondie – Sunday Girl EP

Blue Stingrays – Grits & Eggs

Blur – Bustin’ + Dronin’

Bomba Estero – Live in Dublin

David Bowie – Brilliant Adventure EP (CD & Vinyl)

David Bowie – Toy EP (CD & Vinyl)

The Brand New Heavies – Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1

Dave Brubeck Trio – Live From Vienna 1967

Buena Vista Social Club – Ahora Me Da Pena

Bernard Butler – People Move On: The B-Sides

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band – The Original Lost Elektra Sessions (Expanded)

C-Bo – Orca (Deluxe Edition)

Maria Callas – Maria Callas: Pure

Camera Obscura – Making Money

Mariah Carey – #1’s

Belinda Carlisle – The Heaven on Earth Tour

The Catatonics – Hunted Down

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live Seeds

The Ceyleib People – Tanyet

Ray Charles – Genius Loves Company

Chicago – Chicago At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971

Chief Keef – Sorry 4 The Weight (Deluxe Edition)

Childish Gambino – Kauai

Jimmy Cliff – Follow My Mind

Cold War Kids – Zowie Selects

Collective Soul – Disciplined Breakdown

Commander Venus – The Uneventful Vacation

Coolio – It Takes A Thief

Alice Cooper – Brutal Planet

Larry Coryell – Fairyland

John Craigie – Abbey Road Lonely

The Cranberries – Remembering Dolores

The Cure – Pornography

Cypress Hill – The 420 Remixes

Czarface – Czarmageddon

Karen Dalton – Shuckin’ Sugar

The Damned – Strawberries

Dave Davies – Kinked Green

Erika de Casier – The Sensational Remixes

Def Leppard – High ‘n’ Dry

Sandy Denny – Gold Dust Live At The Royalty

Detective – Detective

Devo – Oh, No! It’s Devo

Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation

Udo Dirkschneider – My Way

Doctor Who – Dead Air

Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!

Fats Domino – Here Comes… Fats Domino

The Doors – L.A. Woman

Mikey Dread/Edi Fitzroy – The Gun/Jah Jah Style

Steve Earle – Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider’s Lament

Sheena Easton – The Definitive 12″ Singles 1983-1987

Echo & The Bunnymen – B-Sides and Live

Edison International –It Happened At The Hop

Electronic – Remix Mini Album

Erasure – Ne:EP

Roky Erickson & The Explosives – Halloween II: Live 2007

Bill Evans – Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert

Bill Evans – Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert

Everlast – Whitey Ford

The Everly Brothers – Hey Doll Baby

Everything But The Girl – Night and Day

Field Music – Plumb

The Five – Americans Western Union

Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound

Robert Lester Folsom – Music and Dreams

Foo Fighters – “Making A Fire (Mark Ronson ReVersion)” b/w “Chasing Birds (Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version)”

Frankie and The Witch Fingers – Frankie and The Witch Fingers

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Altered Reels

John Fred & His Playboy Band – Judy In Disguise

Edgar Froese – Epsilon In Malaysian Pale

Future – DS2

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird – Magic Secrets

Rory Gallagher – Live In San Diego ’74

Jerry Garcia Band – Ragged But Right

Kenny Garrett – Sketches of MD: Live at the Iridium

Billy F Gibbons – Hardware [Deluxe Edition]

Debbie Gibson – Lost in Your Eyes, The Duet with Joey McIntyre

Dana Gillespie – Foolish Seasons

girlhouse – The girlhouse Eps

Glass Animals – I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

The Go! Team – Proof of Youth

Gojira – Live at Brixton Academy

Golden Smog – On Golden Smog

Gong – Gong In the 70s

Gorgon City – Olympia Remixes

Grateful Dead – Wembley Empire Pool (Live)

Parry Gripp – For Kids About To Rock

The Grouch – Show You The World

Vince Guaraldi Trio – Baseball Theme

The Gun Club – Live At The Hacienda ’83

L.A.Guns – Waking The Dead

Halestorm – Back From The Dead

Ryan Hamilton – 1221

Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited – Dream Queen

Kirk Hammett – Portals (CD & Vinyl)

Handsome Boy Modeling School – So… How’s Your Girl?

Betty Harris – The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul

Heartbreakers – The L.A.M.F. demo sessions

Richie Hell – Gumbo Limbo Remixes

Home Boy and the C.O.L. – Home Boy And The C.O.L.

Linda Hoover – I Need To Shine

Hasaan Ibn Ali – Retrospect In Retirement Of Delay

L’Imperatrice – Vanilla Fraise

Jacka – Tear Gas

The Jackson 5 – ABC

Jazz Sabbath – Vol. 2

Jesus Jones – Scratched – Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes

Jetstar Records – The Soul Sides

Jetstar Records – The Rock Sides

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts – Acoustics

Elton John – The Complete Thom Bell Sessions

Durand Jones and the Indications – Power To The People

Jim Jones – Hustler’s P.O.M.E.

Judas Priest – Hero Hero

The Judybats – Native Son

Jorma Kaukonen – The Land of Heroes

Dermot Kennedy – Doves & Ravens

Otto Kentrol – No Mistakes

Sara Kays – Struck By Lightning

Calvin Keys – Full Court Press

Kid Creole and The Coconuts – Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places

KITTIE – Spit

The Knack – Live At The House of Blues

Pete Krebs & The Gossamer Wings – I Know It By Heart

La Femme – Paradigmes : Suppléments

La Luz – The Instrumentals

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Live in Loveland!

Lil Wayne – Sorry 4 The Wait

Darlene Love – Darlene Love: The Many Sides of Love

Nick Lowe – Wireless World

James Luckett – May OST

The Lumineers – Brightside: Bonus Tracks

Madonna – Who’s That Girl (Super Club Mix)

Johnny Marr – Spirit, Power & Soul

Esther Marrow – Sister Woman

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay (EP)

Maxim Mental – Fucking EP

Christian McBride – Conversations With Christian

Van McCoy – The Hustle

Melanie C – Northern Star

Nicki Minaj – Beam Me Up Scotty

Charles Mingus – The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s

Joni Mitchell – Blue Highlights

Mockasin, Connan & Ade – It’s Just Wind

Mother Mother – O My Heart

Motorhead – Lost Tapes Vol 2

The Muffs – New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

mxmtoon – true colors (from Life is Strange)

Willie Nelson – Live At The Texas Opra House

Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna

Nico – Live At The Hacienda ’83

E Nico and The Faction – Camera Obscura

Bruno Nicolai – La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte

Night Ranger – Wasted Time

Night Ranger – Somewhere in California

Laura Nyro – Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan

The Offspring – Greatest Hits

Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells II

Opeth – My Arms, Your Hearse

Peppa Pig – Peppa’s Adventures: The Album

Art Pepper – Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section [Mono]

Pixies – Live at Coachella 2004

Iggy Pop – Live In Berlin

The Proclaimers – Sunshine on Leith (2 LP Expanded Edition)

Prodigy – Return of the Mac

Chuck Prophet – The Age of Miracles

Corinne Bailey Rae – The Sea

The Rain Parade – Explosions in the Glass Palace

Ramones – The Sire Albums (1981-1989)

The Rationals – The Rationals

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

Lou Reed – I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson – The Bottom Line Archive Series

Reigning Sound – Memphis In June

The Replacements – Unsuitable for Airplay (Live)

Rex Orange County – Apricot Princess

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Modern Lovers 88

Jeannie C. Riley – Harper Valley PTA

Rizzle Kicks – Stereo Typical

Max Roach – We Insist

Rockabye Baby! – Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On

The Rolling Stones – More Hot Rocks

Gavin Rossdale – Wanderlust

The Rubinoos – The Rubinoos

Santana – Splendiferous Santana

Satan’s Pilgrims – Live At Jackpot Records

Sepultura – Revolusongs

Ron Sexsmith – Long Player Late Bloomer

Shankar Family & Friends – I Am Missing You

Del Shannon – Rock On

The Sheila Divine – Where Have My Countrymen Gone

The Shocking Blue – At Home (The Singles)

Simple Minds – 5 x 5 Live

Slang – RSD 2022 7″

Sleep Token – Sundowning

Patti Smith – Curated By Record Store Day

Sam Smith – Nirvana

Soul Jazz Records – 100% DYNAMITE!

Soul Jazz Records – PUNK 45: I’m A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die!

Soul Jazz Records – STUDIO ONE CLASSICS

The Sound – Counting The Days

Speed, Glue & Shinki – Eve (2017 Remaster)

St. Vincent – The Nowhere Inn

Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys – The Bluegrass Sound

Ringo Starr – Ringo The 4th

Stiff Little Fingers – BBC Live in Concert

Joss Stone – LP1

Donna Summer – Donna Summer [40th Anniversary]

Sun’s Signature – Sun’s Signature

Superchunk – Incidental Music: 1991 – 1995

Surfbort – Keep On Truckin’

The Sweet – Platinum Rare VOL 2

Taylor Swift – the lakes

Tangerine Dream – Live At Reims Cinema Opera

Tangerine Dream – Strange Behavior

Geoff Tate – Kings & Thieves

Tegan and Sara – Still Jealous

Tennis System – Autophobia

Tesseract – Polaris

Tiny Tim & Brave Combo – Girl

Peter Tosh – Complete Captured Live

Pete Townshend – Face The Face

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – Madonna

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – The Century Of Self

Twiztid – I Tried 2 Warn U

Brian Tyler – The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

U2 – A Celebration (40th Anniversary)

Ultravox! – Live At The Rainbow 1977

Various Artists – Adult Swim & RVNG INTL.: Correspondence RVNG Intl LP

Various Artists – Atenção!: Novos Sons do Brasil ORG Music LP

Various Artists – Big Night (Original Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.3

Various Artists – Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Various Artists – The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1983

Various Artists – Greensleeves Ganja Anthems

Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk

Various Artists – Latin Legends Live (Tierra, El Chicano, Malo)

Various Artists – Panama’s Soul Gems

Various Artists – Portraits of Her

Various Artists – Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day

Various Artists – Soul Power ’68

Various Artists – The Sam Phillips Years

Various Artists – The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits

Ben Vaughn – The World Of Ben Vaughn

Alan Vega – Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway

Suzanne Vega – Close-Up Extras

Vitamin String Quartet – VSQ Performs Coldplay’s Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends

Voivod – Angel Rat

Voivod – Nothingface

Scott Walker – Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970

The Walkmen – Lisbon

Wallows – Wallows Singles Collection 2017-2020

Jessie Ware – Devotion: The Gold Edition

Warrior Soul – Odds & Ends

Mike Watt + Larry Mullins – Fun House

Gerard Way – Hesitant Alien

Weyes Blood – The Innocents

Weyes Blood – A Certain Kind/Everybody’s Talkin’

Barry White – No Limit On Love

The Who – It’s Hard (40th Anniversary)

The Whole Darn Family – Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain’t Nothing But Something to Do

John Williams – The Cowboys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

John Williams – Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series

Wipers – Over The Edge

Wye Oak – If Children

