The voice of Bender has revealed why he won’t return for the new ‘Futurama’ season

In a social media post, John DiMaggio told fans why he won’t be returning to voice Bender in the new season of Futurama.

Futurama voice actor John DiMaggio has told Hulu to bite his shiny metal ass (figuratively, he was much more polite in real life), announcing that he will not join the rest of the cast for the upcoming reboot of the popular comedy series.

He explained on social media that his decision to turn down the offer was a matter of “self-respect” because he believes the cast should be paid more for the Hulu reboot.

“Just to be clear, I don’t think only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does,” DiMaggio wrote.

“Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artist’s time & talent.”

But this isn’t the first time Futurama cast members have felt underpaid by the show’s production studio.

In 2009, the series almost lost multiple members of its original cast because they refused to meet the actors’ salary demands – which were still several times lower than they probably should have been.

