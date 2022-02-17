US Congress invites Britney Spears to speak about conservatorship

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship could end on a positive note, with the US Congress reaching out for her insights on current laws.

The high-profile #FreeBritney movement is continuing to have a historic impact on the conservatorship laws after Britney Spears was finally freed from the financial and personal control of her father, last November.

Now, the US Congress has invited Britney to testify about her experience with guardianships and conservatorships which could lead to possible amendments of the outdated regulations.

Britney was recently sent a letter by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, congratulating the singer on her win in court, and inviting her to testify in Washington D.C.

This morning, Britney posted a screenshot of the letter on Instagram. “I’m grateful that my story was even acknowledged,” she wrote in the caption. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



“Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light,” Congressmen Crist and Swalwell said in their letter.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art,” they continued. “If you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced with the conservatorship system.”

The singer has not yet expressed whether she plans to speak in Congress, but her caption did hint that she has spent time “healing” since she first received the letter.

Other child stars, including Macaulay Culkin have also experienced financial abuse from their parents or guardians, because the law in many US states gives them access to a large proportion of their child’s income.

Britney described the day she was freed from her conservatorship as the “best day ever,” thanking her fans who chanted her name outside the court building.

She posted on Twitter later that day, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever. Praise the Lord. Can I get an Amen,” followed by the tag #FreedBritney.