Britney Spears’ ‘toxic’ dad is finally suspended from her conservatorship

After months of fighting for her freedom, a judge has officially suspended Britney’s father from her toxic 13-year-long conservatorship.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Brenda Penny ruled Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship as a “toxic environment” before suspending her father, Jamie Spears, from further controlling her life and money.

Spears, 39, and her attorney compiled a petition clearly outlining that her father, Jamie, will give up his tyrannical role as her conservator immediately.

After hearing both sides of the argument, Penny agreed with Britney’s petition stating, “the current situation is untenable” and “requires the suspension of James Spears.”

Jamie Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 when Britney was only in her late 20s.

Being the primary controller and advocate of the conservatorship, he recently flipped course by asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

Britney and her attorney Mathew Rosengart concurred the conservatorship’s cease and added that the removal of Britney’s father was a necessary first step.

Since the judge allowed Britney to choose her own attorney in July, Rosengart has been strongly pushing for Jamie Spears’ removal.

Hours before the hearing, the major street of the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing approximately 100 Britney supporters to advocate for her by rallying , “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!” in addition to other supportive chants.