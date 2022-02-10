Futurama is back baby: The cartoon comedy series returns with original cast

Hulu is reviving Futurama for at least 20 episodes with many of the original cast members.

Hulu has ordered 20 new episodes of Futurama and thankfully, it’s directly from the source. David X. Cohen and Matt Groening will get the animated comedy series back up and running.

Most of the original cast members have been confirmed to return with Billy West (Fry), Katey Sagal (Leela), Tress MacNeille (Mom), Maurice LaMarche (a bunch of characters), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes) and David Herman (another bunch of characters) all signed up to kick the show off again.

Unfortunately at this point, John DiMaggio, who voiced Bender and many other characters is not currently attached to the new project but we’re crossing all our fingers and toes that the producers can get him on board.

More to come.