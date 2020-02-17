Joni Mitchell could be “coming back” with new music

Could Joni Mitchell be returning to music? In a recent interview, James Taylor spoke of his friendship with the singer and what lies ahead for her.

It’s been 13 years since Mitchell released her last album, Shine, and in the meantime, she’s battled with severe health issues.

In a recent interview, James Taylor reflected on his long friendship with Joni Mitchell and hinted that the legendary singer might return to music.

Back in 2015, Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm and was discovered unconscious at her home. Following the episode, Mitchell made a slow recovery, undergoing daily therapy.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Guardian, Taylor shed some light on Mitchell’s progress.

“We’ve continued to have a friendship and, well, I recently sort of re-engaged with Joni, and that’s been wonderful,” Taylor described. “She came to a show of mine recently, at the Hollywood Bowl, which was an unusual thing for her to do.”

“She’s recovering, she’s coming back,” he continued, “which is an amazing thing to be able to do – and I wonder what she has to tell us about that…”

When asked if that meant she was making music, Taylor replied:

“I think she’s coming back musically…It’s amazing to see her come back to the surface.”

Throughout their long friendship, Mitchell and Taylor have been collaborators and even lovers. Their love affair occurred between 1970 and 1971 and has been documented in both of their music.

At the time, Taylor’s growing fame following the release of his breakout Sweet Baby James, as well as his increasing struggles with heroin, led to friction between the two. Mitchell’s critically acclaimed 1971 album, Blue, makes reference to their relationship.

Last year, Joni Mitchell re-released a closely guarded handmade book from 1971, containing lyrics, poems, and paintings.