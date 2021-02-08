WATCH: Julia Stone – ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ (live from Old Castlemaine Gaol)

Stone and her band previewed singles from her upcoming solo album, Sixty Summers, in a live-streamed set that included a gorgeous cover of The Nationals’ Bloodbuzz Ohio.

Performing the four singles that have already been released in anticipation of her album; Dance, Unreal, Break, and We All Have, Stone fills the corners of a historical prison with her ethereal indie-folk in a live-stream aiming to raise funds for the Australian music industry crisis relief organisation, Support Act.

Known for her collaboration with brother Angus Stone – who himself performs solo material under the moniker Dope Lemon – Julia Stone’s Sixty Summers will be the Sydney-based songwriter’s first solo album since the 2012’s By the Horns.

Watch the set here: