No way, Jose: Someone has filmed a gay porno at Kath & Kim’s house

The home used in Aussie TV show Kath & Kim has been recently used to film a gay porno and it is the absolute bee’s knees.
The lustrous home of Kath Day-Knight once only stood prominently on Kath & Kim, until now.
It seems that the Patterson Lakes home has been used to film another noice, different, and unusual production. This time, it’s a porno titled Watch Aussie boys Monday Morning Kitchen Fuck. Cause, why not?!
The mystery was uncovered when Melbournian Thomas John Jasper posted an image of a gay porn that was sent to him. Jasper noticed the odd resemblance to the kitchen from Kath & Kim.
A friend just sent me some gay porn and said ‘Is this the kitchen from Kath & Kim?’ and nothing has ever been more to my taste pic.twitter.com/UBCx3rwaRi
— Thomas John Jaspers (@thomasjohn86) February 5, 2021
And if that wasn’t enough, we even got a glance of the back door while facing the famous back screen door.
Hi mrs d taking a whole new meaning here
— Cleveland Steamer (@thebiglazshow) February 5, 2021
What came next wasn’t Sharon saying “hi Mrs D”, but a wave of fans debating if it truely was the Day-Knight home.
I think we sometimes forget that like 80% of houses in Australia are basically the same
— Joegernaut (@joeg3rnaut) February 6, 2021
Well that’s one way to become effluent.
— A Reliable Source (@Slinguist) February 5, 2021
Kath & Cum
— Kennii Minogue (@kenniiminogue) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile in the good room… pic.twitter.com/jfedgDmWBK
— Sheridan (@sjchapm) February 5, 2021
While the official location of Watch Aussie boys Monday Morning Kitchen Fuck. Cause, why not?! will remain a mystery, one can only rely on the feeling in their waters if these great hunks of spunk really filmed a porno in Kath Day-Knight’s home.