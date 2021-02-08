News

No way, Jose: Someone has filmed a gay porno at Kath & Kim’s house

JK

by Jasmine Kassis

kath and kim porno
JK

by Jasmine Kassis

The home used in Aussie TV show Kath & Kim has been recently used to film a gay porno and it is the absolute bee’s knees.

The lustrous home of Kath Day-Knight once only stood prominently on Kath & Kim, until now.

It seems that the Patterson Lakes home has been used to film another noice, different, and unusual production. This time, it’s a porno titled Watch Aussie boys Monday Morning Kitchen Fuck. Cause, why not?!

Kath and Kim, Domain
Image: Kath and Kim, Domain

The mystery was uncovered when Melbournian Thomas John Jasper posted an image of a gay porn that was sent to him. Jasper noticed the odd resemblance to the kitchen from Kath & Kim.

And if that wasn’t enough, we even got a glance of the back door while facing the famous back screen door.

What came next wasn’t Sharon saying “hi Mrs D”, but a wave of fans debating if it truely was the Day-Knight home.

While the official location of Watch Aussie boys Monday Morning Kitchen Fuck. Cause, why not?! will remain a mystery, one can only rely on the feeling in their waters if these great hunks of spunk really filmed a porno in Kath Day-Knight’s home.

Related