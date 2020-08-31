Just A Number break down their formidable debut EP track by track

Fresh off the release of their debut EP, Just A Number break down their five stellar tracks from In A Moment and the stories behind them.

Just A Number have an extraordinary talent for exploring deep stories within irresistible tracks. Although new to the scene, the Sydney 5-piece hold a captivating command of sonic, allowing them to blend genre, meaning, and nuance into stunning reflections. Their debut EP does just that but turns the dial up an extra inch.

In A Moment isn’t so much an EP as it is a collection of poignant conclusions on life and our place in it. Armoured with experimental rock and years of indie-bound introspection, the band have created a masterpiece that just shows they are not to be underestimated.

Surrounding

The track was written about feeling boxed in, categorised, and how we all feel like we need to behave a certain way. It makes us feel stuck, it keeps us in a certain headspace and perspective, which ends up preventing you from seeing bigger and better things for yourself and those around you.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Everybody Knows

This song was written about inhibitions and how we have such limited time in our experience of life. We often race to catch up or squeeze into what we’re taught to think life needs to be or how it needs to be lived and we miss so much living because of that. We all know we have a “short time” here and this was written to encourage people to do what they love.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oh Yeah

This track was written about the fear of death, fear of change, and not showing real or any emotions because of fear of judgement, it’s like you’re just hanging on. We wanted to get that point across less literally and more subtly. The lyrics are quite dark but the instrumentation is cheerful, playful, and it’s music to dance to.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In A Moment

In A Moment’s title track is a summary of our feelings throughout the EP. It’s about constantly questioning yourself, trying too hard to make sense of life or your own feelings. It’s about realising that nothing ever will make sense and it doesn’t need to, it’s about getting comfortable with just being and letting yourself be you.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aliens

Aliens is about feeling like we’re strangers to ourselves and others. We’re faced with the external and internal pressures of needing to prove our own worth. Each song from this EP is open to interpretation, we’d like to think there’s a different perspective for each person that listens and they find something they relate to.