Kamal. returns with smooth-talking new single ‘nowhere to hide’

For fans of Khalid, KIAN, and Arlo Parks, we present you with the latest track from teenage prodigy Kamal., nowhere to hide.

London-based multi-instrumentalist Kamal. is back with his first release of 2022, nowhere to hide, speaking on the undying pursuit for material fulfilment.

What starts as an acoustic audition to win you over quickly latches onto sorrow-healing synth, before electronic drums get in on the soul-exuding action.

Kamal.’s trademark, laid-back vocals remain constant, delivering perceptive feelings of helplessness through the hook: “I know I could run but there’s nowhere to hide”.

Speaking on his new single, Kamal. revealed, “‘nowhere to hide’ is about trying to fill an emptiness with material things and how futile it is, but also about trying the same comforting routines to feel better, even though they never truly work.”

The track was produced by J Moon, and Jonny Coffer who has worked with Beyoncé and FKA Twigs in the past, with accomplished songwriter Jamie Scott (Major Lazer, and Justin Bieber) also lending his experience to the track.

Since his debut release two missed calls in 2019, Kamal. has already earned the respect of some of the biggest names in music. The 19-year-old teamed up with Brit Award winner Dave on his track Mercury last year, and earned the top spot on a playlist curated by Billie Eilish with his 2020 single blue.

Listen to nowhere to hide and watch the accompanying lyric video below.