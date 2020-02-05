Kamasi Washington announces new live concert film

Kamasi Washington has shared a new song and trailer from his upcoming live film Live at the Apollo Theatre. That’s right, Kamasi Washington is set to release a brand new live movie featuring his performance at the Apollo Theatre!

The live concert film was shot last year and will be available to watch on Amazon Live.

Kamasi Washington’s team have released a trailer for the film. The new tune The Bombshell Waltz has also been released and the song is available to listen to on Amazon music right now.

Former Pitchfork contributor, Michael Garber directed and edited the live film. Former contributors Jon Leone, Jim Larson, Will Colby and Timmhotep Aku also worked alongside Garber.

Washington expressed his excitement and gratitude on performing at the Apollo Theatre. He said,

“When I walked down 125th Street from my hotel in Harlem and saw my name on the marquee I almost couldn’t believe it. To be a part of that prestigious group of brilliant musical minds was truly humbling for me. To say that night was one of the most amazingly special nights of my life is a grave understatement. I’m so happy and thankful to be able to share this moment with people all over the world. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did!”

The famous jazz artist also added, “Playing at the Apollo Theater is one of the greatest honors that a musician can have.”

The movie will be released on Amazon live this week. Go ahead and bless your eyes and eardrums.