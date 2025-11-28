Ken Henry backs historic overhaul of Australia’s environment laws

Good news for Australia’s environmental progress

With Australia’s parliament finally sweeping reforms to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act), former Treasury head Ken Henry has welcomed the deal calling it a long-overdue upgrade that balances environmental protection with economic growth.

He spoke publicly about what the reforms could mean for the country’s natural heritage and future prosperity.

Henry notes that Australia’s previous laws were outdated, failing to protect biodiversity or deliver consistent environmental protection.

By endorsing the new legislation, he argues parliament has demonstrated that “ambitious economic reform remains possible”, that do not come at the expense of nature but recognise environmental health as essential to long-term economic resilience.

The reforms mark several firsts: the establishment of a federal environmental regulator, the introduction of clear national environmental standards and stronger penalties for major environmental breaches.

Ken Henry sees this package not just as necessary environmental legislation, but as foundational economic reform.

He warns Australia can no longer afford slow, uncertain environmental planning decisions, and that real long-term productivity and social well being depend on a healthy environment.

In short, with these reforms, Australia has taken a positive step towards ensuring that nature protection and economic development are not at war with each other, but a part of the same long-term vision for a sustainable future.

Watch the ways in which Ken Henry welcomes the deal to reform Australia’s ageing environment laws here.