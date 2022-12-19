Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with... Helen Mirren?

Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new video for his single Count Me Out, starring Helen Mirren as his therapist.

Kendrick Lamar released a new music video for his single Count Me Out on Saturday (December 17). The cinematic, black-and-white clip features acclaimed English actor, Dame Helen Mirren, who plays the role of Lamar’s therapist.

“You texted me at two o’clock in the morning, ‘I feel like I’m fallen’…why do you feel that way?” Mirren asks the American rapper. “Life,” responds Lamar, before Count Me Out starts playing.

Co-directed by Lamar alongside Dave Free, the clip explores the depths of the rapper’s psyche, echoing themes conveyed through the lyrics of Count Me Out, lifted from his acclaimed fifth LP, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which launched in May of this year.

Count Me Out has now become the fourth song from the 19-track record to be paired with a music video, closely following the clip released for Rich Spirit in November. Watch the new music video, starring Helen Mirren, via YouTube below.