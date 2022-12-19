Set times revealed for Beyond The Valley, but are there any clashes?

Dom Dolla and Palms Trax will each host midnight sets on New Year’s Eve, as part of Beyond The Valley’s set times program that spans three stages and four days.

Beyond The Valley music festival has revealed the set times for its upcoming New Year’s edition, which is set to feature headliners Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada and Denzel Curry across multiple stages. The festival kicks off in Victoria’s Barunah Plains region on December 28, encompassing four days of music until its final setlist on December 31. The set times span across the stages of The Valley, Doctor Dan’s and Dance Dome, the last of which will be the only active stage on Day 1.

Dance Dome will mostly host DJ acts on December 28, with the likes of Luke Alessi, Daws and Market Memories taking to the stage across its 10-hour runtime. For his part, South Australian DJ Late Nite Tuff guy will play Dance Dome’s final set, which wraps up at 10 pm. The following day (December 29), all three stages will be active from midday onwards. Highlights from The Valley stage on that day include Tkay Maidza, Remi Wolf and Aitch, who will play back-to-back sets from 5:45 pm – 9 pm.

Elsewhere, at the Dance Dome, international DJs Diplo and Patrick Topping will perform successive sets from 9 pm – 1 am, with Australian producer Ninajirachi readying crowds earlier in the day at 2 pm. The Valley’s final set, which runs from 12:45 am – 2 am, will be hosted by headliner Bicep, while DJ Charlotte De Witte will close Dance Dome at 3 am.

On December 30, Merci, Mercy, Hatchie and Budjerah will play throughout the day at The Valley, with Confidence Man, Vera Blue, Lime Cordiale, Flight Facilities and PartiBoi69 forming the five back-to-back sets until that stage closes at 2 am. Over at Dance Dome, X Club, DJ Boring and HAII will handle the late-evening festivities, with that day wrapping up with the latter’s set at 3 am. Beyond The Valley’s final day will see the likes of Benee, Kaytranada, Nelly Furtado and Dom Dolla perform successive sets at The Valley stage.

New Year’s Eve will elsewhere host Honey Dijon, Job Jobse and Jordan Brando at the Dance Dome, with Palms Trax playing his set on the stage as the clock strikes midnight in 2022. See the full list of set times for Beyond The Valley’s 2022 edition above, and head here for a closer look at this year’s lineup.