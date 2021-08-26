We’re giving away a $219 KeyMander 2 3Play keyboard and mouse sharing switch!

Want to play your favourite console or mobile games with a mouse and keyboard? You need a KeyMander 2 3Play sharing switch – and we’ve got one to give away.

Once you’ve played your favourite shooter with a mouse and keyboard, it’s hard to go back. A controller (or touch controls on your phone) can simply feel sluggish to use in some games – which is exactly the problem the KeyMander 2 3Play switch solves.

A piece of hardware that will let you use a mouse and keyboard to play mobile games, plus console games on PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, or Nintendo Switch, it’s a must-have for the ultra-competitive among us. Support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are also planned.

The KeyMander 2 3Play allows you to connect up to three devices at once, and a quick switch between each device eliminates the need to mix around your wiring altogether. Plus you can also change up your controllers between consoles – meaning you can play your PS4 with an Xbox controller, or use a Switch Pro controller on any of your PC games.

It’s also nice and compact, meaning it won’t take up a ton of that premium desk space. Valued at $219, you don’t want to miss it.

To enter, email [email protected] with ‘KeyMander’ in the subject line. Winners will be drawn on September 2nd!

Please note: only Australian residents will be considered for the giveaway.

Find out more about the KeyMander 2 3Play Keyboard/Mouse Sharing Switch here.