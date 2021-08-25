How to join this weekend’s ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ open Alpha

Activision has announced that the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha will be open to all PS5 and PS4 players this weekend.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha will begin on Friday 27th August at 1pm EDT and end on Sunday 29th August at 1pm EDT – that’s a 3am start on Saturday August 28th and a 3am finish on Monday August 30th for our friends in AEST. It will be free for all PlayStation players, no pre-order needed.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the game’s new Champion Hill mode, which pits squads of two or three players against each other in a match to the death, round-robin style. Players begin the round with the same loadout, collecting better equipment and currency by looting fallen enemies and picking up the various drops scattered around the map.

According to @PlaystationSize, the alpha is the same download size for both PS4 and PS5, with slight variations based on the region of your PlayStation store.

Non-PlayStation fans have something to look forward to as well – the Call of Duty: Vanguard worldwide multiplayer reveal will be taking place on Tuesday 7th September. Hopefully, with Activision’s latest crackdown on toxic player names, multiplayer will prove to be an enjoyable experience for all players.

Additionally, the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta dates have been announced as well. Unlike the Alpha, it will only be available for PS5 and PS4 players who have pre-ordered the game, and will run from Friday 10th September until Monday 13th September.

You can preload the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha here (PS5) and here (PS4), and you can pre-order the game itself here.