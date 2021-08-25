Elon Musk announces the ‘Tesla bot’, polar opposite of a robot uprising

For years Elon Musk has warned us against the probability of AI robot takeovers, now it seems he has a solution…the twink bot.

At Tesla’s AI Day event, CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is working on a humanoid “Tesla bot” that is likely to launch next year.

The robot is likely to be about 1.7 metres tall and weighs 56 kilograms, with the ability to handle tasks such as attaching bolts to cars and picking up groceries at stores.

“It’s basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous,” said Musk.

“What is the work that people would least like to do?”

Musk made the announcement while standing next to a man dancing in a skin-tight bodysuit designed to look like the robot.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the robot could have “profound implications for the economy” by plugging gaps in the workforce created by labour shortages, noting that it was important the new machine was not “super expensive”.

He described it as an extension of Tesla’s work on self-driving cars, and the robot would use the same computer chip and navigation system with eight cameras.

The announcement of the robot, whose characteristics resemble that of a twink, come as a slight shock to followers of Musk.

Over the years, he has been warning people about the dangers of AI-powered robots, predicting “scary outcomes” like in The Terminator.

This is nothing. In a few years, that bot will move so fast you’ll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams… https://t.co/0MYNixQXMw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2017

“Elon musk and tesla announced they are working on a tesla bot” pic.twitter.com/j0JACq19N7 — MARS (@DrugsnTitties) August 20, 2021

“It’s intended to be friendly, of course,” he said.

“And navigate through a world built for humans.”

“We’re making the pieces that would be useful for [building] a humanoid robot, so we should probably make it. If we don’t, someone else will — and we want to make sure it’s safe.”

Why is the Tesla Bot a twink pic.twitter.com/dJT2hbNFaJ — Twunk in Training🏳️‍⚧️ (@AceHainley) August 21, 2021

The bot will be able to carry 45 pounds (20 kg)and lift 150 pounds (68 kg), Musk said, adding that it will be able to run 5 miles (8 km) per hour.

He said the machine will be designed so that humans easily run away from and overpower it, you know, just in case.

the tesla twink bot after grocery shopping and cleaning all day pic.twitter.com/d7WmshuP95 — Andy Ward (@adubjose) August 24, 2021