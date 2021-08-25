Tony Hawk creates skateboards painted with his blood

Tony Hawk has partnered with Liquid Death to sell his soul to fans by creating a skateboard infused with his actual blood.

Only 100 boards were made, featuring a one-of-a-kind colour created by taking a vial of Hawk’s actual blood and mixing it with red paint.

“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs,” said Hawk in a press release.

“This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks.”

All 100 boards are now sold out, going for $500 USD (around $689 AUD).

A portion of the profits will be going towards alleviating plastic pollution and building skateparks in low-income communities.

“The two charities that proceeds will go towards are the Skatepark Project, as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental non-profit organization,” said Hawk.

It is unclear how a water company came up with the bloody idea or convinced a skateboarding legend to give blood for skateboard decks.

Liquid Death could have gotten the idea from Lil Nas X and MSCHF’s “Satan Shoes”, which were filled with human blood.

The people have questions:

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X was selling Nikes made with human blood…Now Tony Hawk is donating vials of his own for Liquid Death skateboards… What’s up with the whole blood-infused product trend? And who’s next?🩸🛹 👟 https://t.co/KgeMNzeM6r — Marty Swant (@martyswant) August 24, 2021

During the Tokyo Olympics, Hawk worked as a commentator for the skateboarding events, which were included in the Games for the first time.

He hailed the inclusion of the sport on Instagram, saying: “As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games,”

“It’s surreal to now be in Tokyo bearing witness to this milestone in the most unprecedented circumstances.”

He continued: “I know in the end it will help to grow skateboarding’s profile internationally, exposing our passion to an audience that has never seen it before or simply refused to embrace it,”

“A whole new generation will get to experience skateboarding with genuine public support and meaningful opportunity.”

