Tony Hawk creates skateboards painted with his blood

by Chloe Bartlett

Tony Hawk Blood Skateboards

Image: Liquid Death

Tony Hawk has partnered with Liquid Death to sell his soul to fans by creating a skateboard infused with his actual blood.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and drinks manufacturer Liquid Death have teamed up to make a limited edition skateboard painted with Hawk’s blood.

Only 100 boards were made, featuring a one-of-a-kind colour created by taking a vial of Hawk’s actual blood and mixing it with red paint.

Tony Hawk blood infused skateboards
Image: Liquid Death

I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs,” said Hawk in a press release.

This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks.”

All 100 boards are now sold out, going for $500 USD (around $689 AUD).

A portion of the profits will be going towards alleviating plastic pollution and building skateparks in low-income communities.

The two charities that proceeds will go towards are the Skatepark Project, as well as 5 Gyres, an environmental non-profit organization,” said Hawk.

It is unclear how a water company came up with the bloody idea or convinced a skateboarding legend to give blood for skateboard decks.

Liquid Death could have gotten the idea from Lil Nas X and MSCHF’s “Satan Shoes”, which were filled with human blood.

The people have questions:

 

During the Tokyo Olympics, Hawk worked as a commentator for the skateboarding events, which were included in the Games for the first time.

He hailed the inclusion of the sport on Instagram, saying: “As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games,”

It’s surreal to now be in Tokyo bearing witness to this milestone in the most unprecedented circumstances.”

He continued: “I know in the end it will help to grow skateboarding’s profile internationally, exposing our passion to an audience that has never seen it before or simply refused to embrace it,”

A whole new generation will get to experience skateboarding with genuine public support and meaningful opportunity.”

Check out the Liquid Death x Tony Hawk campaign below:

