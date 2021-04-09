Introducing ‘Twerk Hero’: Lil Nas X’s booty-shaking browser game

Twerk your way to hell in Lil Nas X’s new online game, Twerk Hero, which lets you recreate iconic scenes from his controversial Montero music video.

Lil Nas X has already broken the internet – and Satan’s neck along with it – with the release of his music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name). It appears that he’s not done shaking his booty all the way down to hell just yet, now releasing a free browser game inspired by the video, aptly titled Twerk Hero.

It’s exactly what it sounds like – Guitar Hero, but with twerking. There are are four levels to boogie through, each recreating a different scene from the Montero music video. Don’t worry, you do get to ride the stripper pole to hell.

The game mechanics are simple yet surprisingly challenging. Basically, you use your mouse to control Lil Nas X’s butt, shaking it to the sounds of Montero’s chorus on repeat to hit floating arrows labelled ‘temptations’.

His booty jiggles rather imprecisely, making it a bit tricky to line up each twerk with an impending temptation, but obviously you don’t need to be a pro gamer to keep up. Just keep wiggling the butt in each and every direction as you smack away those bedazzled pitchforks (which may or may not resemble butt plugs).

MY NEW GAME “TWERK HERO” IS OUT NOW! CAN U MAKE IT THROUGH ALL LEVELS?! pic.twitter.com/Juhr1jiZx4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 7, 2021

Twerk Hero continues Lil Nas X’s streak of good, campy fun surrounding the release of his Billboard-topping hit, including the creation of a stripping action figure and his cameo on SNL to twerk on God. Amongst widespread (unjustified) controversy fuelled by satanic panic, the rapper is simply continuing to live loudly as a proud, black gay man and offer his fans more delightfully absurd content.

Apparently some of the shenanigans have gone a step too far, however, with Nike winning their lawsuit to halt the production of ‘Satan Shoes’ alleged to contain a drop of human blood. Lil Nas X has criticised Nike’s moves to cancel the shoes, tweeting his belief that “freedom of expression has gone out the window”.

While it seems the media panic instigated by Montero isn’t about to dwindle, the release of Twerk Hero offers some wonderfully queer escapism that proves Lil Nas X is not about to back down either. He’s confessed on Twitter that he does have an agenda – one intended “to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be” – so expect to see plenty more unabashed booty gyration in the future.

If you want to get in on the action and help Lil Nas X give Satan an erratically flailing lap dance, you can play Twerk Hero for free on your browser right now. It’s an experience unlike any other, that’s for sure.