Kings Kross bring the party on new single ‘Mexikings’

It’s only been a couple of weeks since we first wrapped our ears around Cool Runnings, the new single from Sydney/Melbourne outfit Kings Kross. The track is a laid-back summertime anthem, perfect for hot arvo listening sessions, and we’ve had it spinning on repeat ever since we first heard it.

And now, it doesn’t look like the band are showing any signs of slowing down, because they’ve just gone and dropped yet another single, Mexikings. As expected, this is another brilliant slice of hip-hop glory.

Kings Kross are back with their new single Mexikings; a high-energy offering of hip-hop that’s guaranteed to get you jumping.

Much like Cool Runnings, Mexikings is a summertime jam. Bursting with an infectious Mexican-tinged sonic energy, the new single is a party from start to finish – we’re just lucky that Kings Kross sent out an invitation. With high-octane vocal delivery and rich, textured production, Mexikings feels equal parts hard-hitting and laid-back.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Kings Kross, and we can’t wait to hear what they deliver next. However, it doesn’t appear like we’re going to have to wait for long, because the band are set to drop a new music video for the aforementioned Cool Runnings tomorrow. Be sure t keep an eye out for that.

Listen to Mexikings above.