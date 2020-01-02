There’s something undeniably infectious about the music of Kings Kross. In a relatively short amount of time, the Sydney/Melbourne outfit have crafted a sound that feels equal parts familiar and fresh; it’s rooted in hip-hop, but stretches into far more exciting and unexpected sonic territories.

Now, with the release of their latest single Cool Runnings, the group continue to establish their incredible penchant for crafting immersive and addictive gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this band, we strongly recommend you change that.

On their new single Cool Runnings, Kings Kross deliver an immersive, infectious, and summery slice of hip-hop brilliance.

Throughout the new single, Kings Kross (made up of Joseph Scott and Jordan Rodrigues) glide through a spellbinding concoction of hip-hop and R&B to deliver a sound uniquely their own. With arresting production and effortless lyrical flow, the new song is bound to be taking over summertime playlists around the country.

Across its punchy three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the track builds into a truly memorable slice of music. Once you hit the play button, we guarantee you’ll be unable to rip your attention away.

These may still be relatively early days for this Sydney outfit, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more quality tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.

Cool Runnings is out now.