Captain Beefheart’s ‘Trout Mask Replica’ has unexpectedly come to Spotify

UPDATE: Trout Mask Replica is still unavailable in the US, Canada, and Europe. We’ll update this article if that information changes.

Trout Mask Replica, the infamously weird and wonderful 1969 album by Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band, has unexpectedly appeared on Spotify. It had previously been unavailable – officially – on any streaming service.

The album, most of which was produced by Frank Zappa, was a commercial flop at its time. However in recent years it has attained a second life and is now widely thought of as Don Van Vliet, or Captain Beefheart’s, masterpiece.

Dive into Trout Mask Replica, a landmark album and one of music history’s greatest oddities, on Spotify for the first time.

Beefheart’s album embodies a wildly concocted infusion of influences, traversing the fields of R&B, psychedelic rock, jazz, classic rock, spoken word, and whatever else it wants. This cocktail of avant-garde weirdness has earned the record a cult following in the 50 years since it was first released, with new fans exploring its many twists and turns every day.

Little is known about why the album was previously un-streamable, or indeed why it’s now available. No official announcement has been made, and we’re not complaining.

At this time, it appears as though the album is only on Spotify, not Apple Music, Tidal, or Amazon Music. Go forth and enjoy.