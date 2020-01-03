Although most of us might instantly jump to The Beatles when someone says George Harrison, in actual fact Harrison’s career took a leap almost as impressive in the 1990s.

After the release of his hit single I’ve Got My Mind Set On You in 1987, Harrison skyrocketed as a less than likely pop sensation of the time. He then jumped on the road for an unexpected tour alongside Eric Clapton across Japan in 1991.

It was the first time George Harrison had toured since 1974 and it brought him back into the spotlight after decades living in the wake of The Beatles’ success.

After the Japan dates, Harrison denied the world any further shows albeit one at Royal Albert Hall in 1992, just days before the British General Election and with the evening acting as a benefit concert for the National Law Party.

He performed alongside members of the band he performed in with Clapton, including Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers. In a surprise move Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Gary Moore and Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison came onstage for the encore performances of While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Roll Over Beethoven.

And although Harrison called for a ban on commercial filming of the gig, there is video evidence which is ok enough to be able to feel somewhat a part of this important event, in particular his performance of Something.

This is one of the last times George Harrison was in the public eye during the nineties, as the buzz slowly died, only resurfacing for occasional Beatles related releases and feuds with Liam Gallagher.