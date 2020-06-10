Laik unveils irresistibly sultry debut single ‘Rosedrops’

There’s something immediately enrapturing about the music of Laik (real name Hannah Macklin). In a relatively short amount of time, the Melbourne-based artist has developed a sound that feels equal parts intimate and far-reaching; it’s grounded in sultry, soulful tones, but stretches into far more exciting and experimental sonic territories.

With the release of her debut single Rosedrops, Macklin has quickly established her penchant for crafting otherworldly gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now is the perfect time for you to change that.

On her debut single Rosedrops, Melbourne-based artist Laik delivers a sultry and deeply addictive slice of electro-soul brilliance.

Throughout the new single, Laik glides through an irresistible concoction of neo-jazz, soul, electronica, and indie-rock, delivering something uniquely her own. With rich, textured instrumental arrangements, buttery vocal melodies, and warped synth flourishes, Rosedrops is the kind of track that will seep into your bones and stay there for weeks.

Across its three-and-a-half-minute run-time, the song navigates myriad musical spaces — it never sits in one place for too long. One moment you’ll be floating through hallucinatory psych soundscapes, and the next you’ll be locked into a deep jazz groove. And that is this song’s most endearing quality; it ropes such a wide variety of sounds into one strong sonic vision.

These may still be early days for this Melbourne artist, but judging by the quality everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the new music video for Rosedrops above.