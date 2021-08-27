Lake South’s track, ‘Townbelt’ is an anthem echoed in the disco-psych void

New Zealand electro-utopian artist, Lake South, releases a mind clearing track, Townbelt, ahead of a third album release.

Lake South. The glistening pool of wonder, colour and flight.

The Whanganui-a-Tara based artist releases the second single from his upcoming album The Light You Throw, set for release September 17.

Townbelt is a deeply paved track, gliding up the hill of a disco, indie-psych mountain. Once you reach the top, your head is clear and the echo bounces around like dancing clouds – you won’t ever want to come down.

“The wonder of flight/ keep on driving through this perfect night/with the speed and the silhouette of other life/keep on running” Lake South sings.

The visuals are equally as electrifying, filmed on location at Te Kopahou Reserve, Aotearoa. Directed by Lake South himself, the music video showcases a hypnotic collection of open air shots, oozing with a sense of euphoric freedom.

Everything about this track screams of awe and wonder – with a synth and bass tune that leaves the legs running and the heart thumping. The single stems along the golden vein of Parcels, LANY and Vulfpeck in it’s colour-dripping riff and encompassing swirl of imagination.

In it’s rocket-fuelled catapult into space, the single hints to the glimmers of hope that will burst in the upcoming album – a collection of songs that were created in the midst of Aotearoa’s Stage-4 lockdowns. As described by Lake South; the record is saturated in “hope, joy and defiance”.

Townbelt, is a light to carry in your back pocket for a rainy day. Following the release of 2017 album, If You’re Born On An Island The Ocean Heals You, we can only assume that Lake South will continue to saturate us in the gold we so desperately must hold on to right now.

Stream Lake South’s latest, Townbelt, and become entranced by the visuals below: