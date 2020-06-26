LamBros serve up their strongest track yet on ‘Don’t Say My Name’

We’ve been fans of LamBros for a while now. Over the past number of years, the Sydney duo—made up of Connor and Harry Lambrou—have developed a brand of music that’s both well-refined and raw. It seems that with each release, the band have gathered more steam, snowballing into the sonic powerhouse we see today.

Their most recent single, Don’t Say My Name, is undoubtedly their strongest release to date; a searing rock anthem that will immediately get stuck in you head. If you’re not already across this band, now’s a perfect time for you to change that.

Sydney-based duo LamBros have returned with their new single, Don’t Say My Name; a searing and addictive blues-rock anthem.

The new single sees LamBros incorporate a far more hard-hitting sound. While their previous material has leaned more heavily into soul and pop, Don’t Say My Name is a venture into Royal Blood/Black Keys-inspired rock writing. Although this marks a significant step in the evolution of their sound, it still fits comfortably into their overall discography.

With infectious hooks and soulful expression, the new tune doesn’t sacrifice any of the band’s careful songwriting talents.

“We’ve always had this way of writing songs that carry weight and pent up emotion,” the band say of the new single. “With Don’t Say My Name, we wanted to capture that moment of breaking point, where you lash out at someone with such ferocity, but in doing so, are exposing your own vulnerability; your own cry for help.”

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from LamBros, and we can’t wait to hear what they deliver next. For now, listen to Don’t Say My Name above.