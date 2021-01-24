Tributes pour in for famed TV and radio host Larry King

Best known for his talk show Larry King Live, the CNN legend dominated the broadcasting industry for over 50 years.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” King’s official Twitter announced.

This news follows an announcement back in January, revealing that the 87-year-old host was battling coronavirus. The cause of King’s death has yet to be announced.

Born in Brooklyn, Larry King’s career began in the 1950s as a newspaper journalist and radio DJ. In the decades that followed, he progressed to celebrity interviews and sporting commentary, an effort that culminated in the launch of the nationwide Larry King Show broadcast in 1978. The star continued to host his debut show even after the iconic Larry King Live began airing in 1985.

King’s friendly personality and non-confrontational questioning style made him an incredible talk-show host for celebrities, politicians, and civilians alike. It’s no wonder that he had an estimated 50,000 interviews to his name at the time of his death.

Despite his tenure as a nationally syndicated radio host, King suffered from many health issues prior to coronavirus, including prostate cancer and type-two diabetes. In 1987, he suffered a heart attack that required quintuple-bypass surgery, in 2017 he underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumour in his lung, and in 2019 he suffered a severe stroke.

The news of the TV giant’s passing has left the world of entertainment in mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans and friends alike:

Rest in Power Larry King. Loved our conversations during those pivotal moments. You will be missed 🤍🕊🤍#LEGEND pic.twitter.com/zuCvzNfB3I — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 24, 2021

After hearing of Larry King passing away, my mind immediately went to this interview with him and Neil deGrasse Tyson. I thought I’d share because it really helps to frame the importance of life. I pray Larry was able to find peace 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/svJRmzY9RO — Mr. James 🥂 (@_Malcnificent) January 24, 2021

2020 had already been a devastating year for King, after losing both of his children within weeks of each other. His son, Andy, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in July and daughter, Chaia, passed away in August, a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.