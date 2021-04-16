Aussie artist Latchy shares his playlist of the best Singaporean indie jams

Singapore-based musician, Latchy proves himself to not only be a standout Aussie-indie artist, with incredible music taste.

Taking advantage of his dwelling in Singapore, Latchy has used his role as Foreign Local to discover new and upcoming indie artists.

Happy was lucky enough to have Latchy create a playlist and share these uncovered gems, even going as far as comparing them to artists closer to home such as Flume, Eves Karydas and Peking Duk.

Check out Latchy’s Singapore Jams below:

I’ve stumbled on some awesome music since moving up to Singapore and been lucky enough to connect with some of these amazing artists. Here’s a playlist of Singapore artists, some emerging, some established that I think play nicely to the Aussie ear. Read about some of my favourites, making me homesick to get back to Australia.

Could You – Duumu feat. Majent

Duumu is a French producer based in Singapore making catchy super slick electronic pop. It’s for sure going to draw comparisons to Flume, but also really reminds me of the feels that Kite String Tangle hit you with. Could You is his latest track and is a very sweet little jam.

Prey – Naomi G

Prey is a brooding synth-based pop track by the super impressive young Singapore artist, Naomi G. She’s got an amazing voice, is writing really smart songs and is really only just getting started. I was lucky enough to have met her in one of Singapore’s rehearsal spaces and she is great value. Reminds me of any number of Aussie’s great pop singer/songwriters; Eves Karydas, Vera Blue and Woodes.

The Touch – Houg

Houg is my homie. We did a musical life swap when I moved to Singapore and he moved to Melbourne, recording and playing live there having already conquered the Singapore indie scene. He writes and produces super polished and funky synth based indie jams that head into Tame Impala, D.D.Dumbo and Chet Faker territory.

BUAT APE? – ABANGSAPAU

ABANGSAPAU is a star. He is the full package; a king of all his social channels and writing super smart, fun, catchy, multilingual hip hop. This guy even wrote a song in lock down that he performed at Singapore’s biggest gig, the National Day concert (NDP2021). Switching things up, he performed with his mum and they absolutely nailed it. You are going to

hear JK-47, 3K and Triple One vibes here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latchy (@latchy_music)

6th Best Wrapper – BGourd & Halal Sol

BGourd is another king in the Singapore rap game. Working with another local legend and DJ Halal Soul, he is writing and producing killer conscious (w)rap. There’s a massive 90s vibe to his flow and you’ll hear Briggs and Seth Sentry vibes here.

Speak Up – Good Luck Chuck feat. Elsa Mickayla

This Singapore supergroup is made up of DJ/Producer Perk Pietrek and multi-instrumentalist, Direwulf with singer/songwriter, Elsa Mickayla on vocals. This song matches great production with amazing guitar work and is full of energy; I could see it on an Apple ad. I hear Kira Puru, Haiku Hands and Peking Duck in these guys.

Foreign Local – Latchy

Bringing some local to this Foreign list (or vice versa depending on where you are) Latchy rounds out this list with his latest track Foreign Local. I can’t wait to play this live to people in Singapore and Australia soon.

Have a listen to Latchy’s incredibly colour bursting Singapore Jams Playlist on Spotify: