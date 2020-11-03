‘League of Legends’ is getting a turned-based RPG spin-off, ‘Ruined King’

With Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story, Riot Games will finally tackle one of the most cinematic genres of all.

Riot Games is bringing League of Legends to the console with Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story. This turn-based RPG will be hitting all major platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC) early next year.

With this year’s season of competitive League of Legends coming to an end, it’s certainly nice begin our cool-off from Worlds 2020 with an spin-off title. Here’s all the info.

League of Legends is a literal billion dollar industry on its own and Riot Games have the funds to experiment with other genres. With their behemoth budget, we’ve seen the developers explore auto-chess with Teamfight Tactics, the CCG genre with Legends of Runeterra, the competitive FPS scene with Valorant, and Wild Rift hitting the mobile scene sometime this year. Heck, they’ve even got a hack’n slash game in the works on top of Ruined King.

Following the League of Legends Worlds 2020 finals, we got to see the announcement trailer for this upcoming game. The gameplay elements are still a secret, but we know that at least six champions will be in it and that it’s a single player, turn-based RPG being made in collaboration with the studio, Airship Syndicate.

The dark Lovecraftian vibes we’re getting from this are similar to the studio’s previous hit, Darksiders Genesis.

For now, let’s check out the trailer and pray that the game isn’t another one of those grindy RPGs. So far, Ruined King gets passing grades for visuals – let’s see if the gameplay holds up.