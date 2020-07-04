Learn to DJ from Roger Sanchez in this free online masterclass

Ever wanted to learn the ins and outs of DJing from one of the best in the biz? Iconic house producer and DJ Roger Sanchez is leading a free online masterclass on 7th July and spots are open to everybody.

It’s the first lesson in the new Pioneer DJ Artist Masterclass series, a program of free online training sessions, webinars, Q&As and more featuring some of the most well-regarded DJs and electronic producers in the world.

Learn how to organise rekordbox straight from Roger Sanchez in the first Pioneer DJ Artist Masterclass lesson. It’s free but spots are limited, so get in fast.

Sanchez is a Grammy-winning producer and an icon of the global house circuit for over 20 years. He’s a four-time winner of the DJ Awards’ Best House DJ category, his tune Another Chance is one of the all-time house classics, and he’s released high profile remixes for artists such as Daft Punk, Madonna, and many others.

When playing live, Sanchez will most often be seen flanked by four decks, a balancing act very few DJs are able to pull off pragmatically.

In the upcoming masterclass Sanchez will be running viewers through how he organises his rekordbox library, touching on how he prepares playlists and tags tracks in order to nail those seamless four-deck performances. Sanchez will also stick around for a live Q&A afterwards, so write down a few burning questions before heading in.

The masterclass goes down at 10AM PT on Tuesday the 7th of July, which is 3AM on the 8th for Australians. Spots are limited to 1000 so get in fast via the link below.

Pioneer Artist DJ Masterclass: Roger Sanchez

Tuesday 7 July

10AM (PT) / 1PM (EST) / 6PM (BST) / 7PM (CET) / 3AM Wednesday AEST

Register