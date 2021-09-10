Want to make a guitar but don’t know how? Meet the LEGO Stratocaster

The Fender Stratocaster is a legendary instrument that is almost as beautiful to view as it is to play. The folks at LEGO seem to agree and have created a wonderful new kit to build your very own LEGO Stratocaster.

The last 18 months have been a trying time for many of us. Confined to our homes for large chunks of time, boredom and repetition have become the new norm. Perhaps the only positive, the silver lining that we must all look for, is that it has seen many of us return to old hobbies. And if you’re anything like me, the idea of building a LEGO Stratocaster has never been more appealing.

This attractive new kit contains all the pieces, along with some very necessary instructions, to craft your very own LEGO Stratocaster. Now it goes without saying that the guitar isn’t full functioning, but I’ll be damned if it doesn’t just look fantastic.

The inspiration for this LEGO kit is the 1970s model of the iconic Fender Stratocaster. Famous players that have favoured the model include guitar god Yngwie Malmsteen and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler. It is associated with musicality and the idea that a musician’s technique should be the most important aspect of their playing.

The 1,074-piece LEGO Stratocaster kit comes packaged with a model Fender ’65 Princeton Reverb amplifier, which is also assembled using LEGO bricks. The amp can be easily opened up too – exposing its model motherboard, reverb tank, and other interior details.

The guitar itself can be built from either red or black bricks and includes “a posable whammy bar, pickup switch and tuning pegs, six strings, Fender® logo stickers, and a textile strap.” The kit also comes with a display stand that turns it into a nice piece of decorative memorabilia.

The LEGO Fender Stratocaster kit will set you back $159.99 (shipping included), which is far cheaper than the real thing. And while it might not keep you occupied for as long, our guess is that it will prove to be a very enjoyable time sink.

Click right here if you’d like to order your own LEGO Stratocaster – this little axe becomes available on October 1st.

Happy Mag may earn commissions from products purchased through links on our site.