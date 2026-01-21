The Lemonheads jammed with Jimmy Fallon for a late-night return 30-years in the making

Get Jimmy in the band immediately.

The Lemonheads, led by the ever-dreamy Evan Dando, made a triumphant return to late-night TV on The Tonight Show, their first such booking in three decades.

Breaking from the show’s Gen-Z lean, the band delivered a tribute to psychedelic pioneer Roky Erickson.

The real magic sparked when host Jimmy Fallon, a confessed superfan, bounded onstage to join a heartfelt rendition of ‘My Drug Buddy’ from the classic It’s a Shame About Ray.

The crowd roared, a mix of genuine recognition and infectious glee, as Fallon gushed, “I’m honoured!”

It was a time capsule moment, celebrating the enduring cool of guitar-driven melody.

With new album Love Chant out and a tour underway, Dando’s latest lineup proved some sounds are timeless, and for one night, the cool kids of alt-rock’s golden era once again ruled the airwaves.

Is Jimmy Fallon secretly the greatest musician ever?