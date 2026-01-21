Kyle Gass confronts the punchline that broke Tenacious D

It was only a tribute to the greatest punchline of all time.

The sting of a single, off-the-cuff remark still lingers for Kyle Gass.

In a raw reflection, the Tenacious D member revisits the 2024 concert joke about the Trump assassination attempt that erupted into a global firestorm, calling it an act of “terrible judgment.”

The backlash was a tsunami, forcing cancelled tours and an indefinite hiatus for the legendary comedy-rock duo.

Gass describes the fallout as “Defcon 2,” a brutal lesson in the weight of words where he “had to take the long ride home” alone.

The fracture with partner Jack Black was profound, a marital-like rift that required hard work to mend. Yet, from the ashes, a tenacious promise emerges.

Having “hashed it out” with Black, Gass assures fans the D will rise again, quipping with classic bravado, “We will serve no D-wine before it’s D-time.”

The band’s harmony, tested by discord, is poised for a comeback.

While we’re on the subject, did you hear that Jack Black is dead? Apparently neither has he.