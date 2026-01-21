Max Jackson, Annie Hamilton and KYARNA lead APRA 2026 Professional Development Awards

APRA AMCOS has officially revealed the finalists for the 2026 Professional Development Awards, and the list is stacked.

A total of 61 songwriters and composers from across the country have been shortlisted, all in the running for one of the most genuinely career-changing prizes in Australian music.

The PDAs are about as practical as awards get. Thirteen recipients will each score $10,000 to put directly towards their craft — whether that’s co-writing sessions, workshops, composer seminars, courses, or heading overseas to level up.

No trophies collecting dust here, just real-world support for artists at every stage of their journey.

This year’s finalists were chosen by a panel of more than 50 industry judges, and by all accounts, the standard was sky-high. Songwriter and producer Danny Harley — aka The Kite String Tangle — said judging the awards for the first time was equal parts inspiring and daunting.

“The music was of such high calibre,” Harley said, adding that the thought and care put into how artists planned to use the funding really stood out. “It speaks to a music community that’s ambitious, considered and full of potential.”

The finalist list itself reads like a snapshot of where Australian music is right now. There’s pop heavyweight Eliza Hull, country favourites Queenie and Max Jackson, and psych-rocker Zeppelin Hamilton from Velvet Trip and KYARNA, sitting alongside screen composer Darren Lim, tar player Hamed Sadeghi, and classical composer Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung. Emerging names and established creatives are mixed in together, which is kind of the whole point.

If history is anything to go by, the PDAs have a strong track record of backing future mainstays. Previous recipients include Angie McMahon, Baker Boy, BARKAA, Gotye, Ngaiire, RVG, Miss Kaninna and Yirrmal, to name just a few.

Winners will be announced on Thursday 12 February 2026, but you don’t have to wait to start listening. A playlist featuring tracks from this year’s finalists is live now on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music, and it’s well worth a scroll if you want a sense of what’s bubbling across the country.

Check out the full 2026 APRA Professional Development Award finalists:



Classical/Experimental



Eduardo Cossio

Gabriella Smart

Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung

Lizzy Welsh

Thea Rossen



Country/Americana



Dylan Ollivierre

Max Jackson

Queenie

Soren Walker (Sweet Talk)

Tori Darke



Dance/Electronic

Andy Garvey

Dugong Jr

Fatshaudi

Rromarin

Savannah Osei (Kinder)



Hip Hop/Rap



Chandler Jewels

JJ4K

Kwasi

Yawdoesitall

Zafty



Jazz/Improvised Music



Hamed Sadeghi

Hayley Chan

Jacques Emery

Mina Yu

Yutaro Okuda



Music Theatre



Jules Orcullo – My Dad Never Saw The Beatles

Lincoln Elliott – Artefact

Lucy O’Brien – Adventurers

Max McKenna – Creating Ivy

Tim Hansen – Murder Horse



Popular Contemporary (2 awards)



Annie Hamilton

Babitha

bella amor

Chitra

Don Glori

Eliza Hull

Grace Woodroofe

Lucy Sugerman

REDD.

Ruby Gill



R&B/Soul



Adrian Dzvuke

Ella Thompson

Rita Satch

Setwun

TANISHA



Screen Composition



Cassie Parke

Carla Dobbie

Darren Lim

Josie Mann

Paul Nicolaou



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander General (2 awards)



Alyssa Skye

Boox Kid

DJ PGZ

Emma Sibosado (Saltwater Kin)

Ethan Waters

J-MILLA

Jarulah Slabb

Keely

KYARNA

Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Senior



deborahN

Linc Yow Yeh (The Deans of Soul)

Mia Lovelock

Russell Smith

Toni Janke

More info on thnomin APRA 2026 Professional Development Awards here.