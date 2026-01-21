Breaking news: Cameron Winter spotted wearing Groucho Marx glasses behind the piano.
Cameron Winter of the ascendant rock band Geese traded his name for an alias.
Headlining a charity show for the Olive Grove Initiative, a mutual aid group supporting Gazan families, the frontman performed incognito as “Chet Chomsky,” a tongue-in-cheek “newly discovered southwestern master of song.”
@mollsyvl ily Chet Chomsky @Geese #geese #cameronwinter #nyc ♬ original sound – 🥨Molly
The reveal capped an intimate night that opened with a set from his Geese bandmate, guitarist Emily Green.
Winter’s hushed solo performance, a stark contrast to his band’s explosive art-rock, offered a rare glimpse of the artist stripped back.
@fartsplosion__69 #cameronwinter ♬ J 無音 – J
The show arrived at a soaring peak for Geese, who are set for their Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, riding a wave of critical acclaim for their album Getting Killed.
In this secret set, however, the spotlight was softer, the cause was urgent, and the alias was a humble cloak for a musician proving his depth extends far beyond the roar of a band.
@tia_ho__ Chet Chomsky #cameronwinter #newyork #nycmusic ♬ original sound – Tia 🎧
The full setlist, you ask? Well it’s right here:
It All Fell in the River
The Rolling Stones
Serious World
Emperor XIII in Shades
Love Takes Miles
If You Turn Back Now
