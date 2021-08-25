LGBT Afghanistan civilians fear for their lives after Taliban victory

Under the Taliban’s interpretation of Sharia Law, homosexuality is strictly prohibited and punishable by death.

Under the previous period of Taliban rule between the late 90s and 2001, the militant group were known to execute gay men.

“There are only two penalties for gays: either stoning or he has to stand behind a wall that falls on him. The wall must be 2.5 to 3 metres high,” Taliban judge Gul Rahim told Bild in July.

My prayers go out to all LGBT members in Afghanistan rn. 😔🙏 https://t.co/0AqbIlXqgR — 🐴Ben K.O.: Shortstack till I die! (@H0rseHeadBackup) August 22, 2021

I just sent my donation to the Rainbow railroad an organization that helps LGBT escape persecution, with their main focus being Afghanistan. Please help me support our brothers and sisters over there https://t.co/kxgEDhOFGs — Kayleb (@KaylebAlexander) August 22, 2021

The full-scale attack on Afghanistan by the military group began after the United States pulled most of its troops from the country.

The Taliban resurfaced to reclaim the territories that they had lost 20 years ago.

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people…We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others,” said Taliban spokesman, Mohammad Naeem.

Many countries are developing dedicated refugee programs for Afghan citizens forced to flee the country.

The Government must do everything it can to protect LGBT+ Afghans – including granting aslyum to as many as possible.https://t.co/vZsA3P0vdu — LGBT+ Labour (@LGBTLabour) August 20, 2021

Australia is set to allow 3000 places within its already established humanitarian visa program, for those currently escaping Afghanistan.