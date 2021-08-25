Listen to Kyle McLachlan from ‘Twin Peaks’ try out an Aussie accent

Kyle MacLachlan, best known as Dale Cooper from the cult TV show Twin Peaks, has posted a hilarious video on Twitter where he attempts some Aussie slang.

It seems the Sex and the City star is going a little cray-cray as he buckles down in quarantine, self-isolating in an apartment in Sydney’s CBD.

Dressed in a daggy grey sports sweater and even dorkier thick-framed glasses, MacLachlan is all-out Dad humour in this clip.

“Crikey! My day is choca-block! Fair dinkum!” he exclaims while taking a sip from a large white coffee mug – a signature of his icon Lynchian character.

“Once I pull on my dacks, from brekkie to arvo and even on to din-din, I’m flat out!”

He’s really getting into it, isn’t he?

Day 2 of quarantine. Really feel like I’m settling in to Australia! pic.twitter.com/IA70B93GRd — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) August 23, 2021

MacLachlan is currently self-isolating in Sydney after arriving from LA earlier this week to begin filming Joe Exotic, a television adaptation of the Wondery Podcast of the same name.

Joe Exotic is based on the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, a big cat expert and convicted felon who achieved widespread international fame following the Netflix series The Tiger King in 2020.

Joe has a reputation for being a little on the insane side, and it seems like MacLachlan is following suit with his hilarious video.

Then again, we can’t really blame him: we’re all going a little crazy right now during this lockdown, and clearly, this is the Twin Peaks‘ stars humble effort to stay positive.

“When I finish quarantine the first thing I’ll do is get into my budgie smugglers, slip on my thongs, grab my Esky and head to the beach for a sunbake,” he says to the camera as he continues with his Aussie rant.

“Then after a couple of snags on the barbie with my cobbers, we’ll soak a slab or even a goon bag from a bottlo, oh it’ll be a right good piss up. No wuckas.”

Oh, brother.