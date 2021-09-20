Liam Gallagher posts a selfie of his injuries after falling from a helicopter

Singer Liam Gallagher shares a picture of his injuries after falling out of a helicopter.

You can’t deny that the former frontman of Oasis has a way of staying in the headlines.

Gallagher shared the picture of his horrifying injuries to his 3.5 million followers on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

“So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR [Rock and Roll] is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x,” the All You’re Dreaming Of singer wrote with his post.

In the selfie, Gallagher is shown with cream and bandages on his face, with spots of dried blood scattered around his nose and parts of his bottom lip.

i hate when that happens. — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) September 18, 2021

According to the Sun, the incident occurred after the 48-year-old finished his set at a music festival on the Isle of Wight.

The details of his fall were soon revealed in an exchange with one of his fans.

It all started when the other person tweeted the following with a winking face emoji: “Reckon he missed the side step after it had landed and face planted, and because that’s not very rock n roll he’s not mentioned the height of the fall.”

And to that, Gallagher responded in his typical straightforward (not to mention sarcastic) fashion.

“100 thousand feet [304 metres] you blumbaclart,” he tweeted.

Liam gallagher falling from a helicopter is not something I saw planned for this weekend — mia (@whereangeIsplay) September 18, 2021

When another person questioned how he even fell out of a helicopter, Gallagher shot back with a simple, “You tell me.”

Later, Gallagher joked that the image was going to be used as the cover art for his next album and that footage of the incident would make its way into his next music video.

The incident comes after Gallagher’s estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate, Noel Gallagher, made headlines for complimenting him.

When appearing on the ‘How to Wow’ podcast (hosted by Chris Evans), Noel Gallagher sang his brother praises.

“He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that,” the former Oasis guitarist and co-lead singer said.

“So, he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy that at the moment.”