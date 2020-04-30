‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Irrfan Khan has died aged 53

Unfortunately, there’s some sad news in the acting world today.

Irrfan Khan, masterful character actor and one of India’s best known Bollywood stars, passed away yesterday, April 29.

Beloved Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for his roles in the likes of Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi, has passed away aged 53.

Khan, who had battled cancer since 2018, was known by his friends and family as a strong man. Khan’s spokesperson confirmed that the actor died from a colon infection on Wednesday, at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The saddening news was also tweeted by Piku director, Shoojit Sircar.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Khan was versatile actor whose compelling silent expressions and deep gazes touched many film lovers. He made his screen debut in the 1988 Academy-Award nominated drama, Salaam Bombay! From there, Khan took his skills to a multitude of films and iconic directors.

The actor starred in BAFTA-winning movie The Warrior in 2001, where his performance managed to spark the interest of art-house film king, Wes Anderson. He then went on to star in Anderson’s 2007 film, The Darjeeling Limited.

Khan was best known for his portrayals in movies like Slumdog Millionaire, which won Best Picture. You probably admired his talent in 2009’s Life of Pi as well.

Khan touched many around him and will not be forgotten anytime soon by those that knew him. When hearing of his passing, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has this to say: