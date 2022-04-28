Lil Nas X wants to go on tour with The Wiggles

Lil Nas X tweeted that he’s trying to organise a co-headline tour with The Wiggles, and it looks like they’re ready to hop in the Big Red Car.

The Wiggles are currently finishing up a sold out over 15s arena tour of Australia, with support from the likes of Polish Club, Luca Brasi, PLANET, Nooky, and DZ Deathrays.

But their adults-only rampage looks like it’s far from over because they’ve been having a public conversation with Lil Nas X on Twitter about a co-headline tour.

Earlier today, Lil Nas X tweeted “trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated.”

The Wiggles were quick to reply, writing: “We’re ready to wiggle with you!” followed by a yellow, purple, blue, and red hearts.

Blue Wiggle, Anthony also replied to the tweet, to confirm to Lil Nas that they’re keen. “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has expressed a desire to work with The Wiggles, he also teased a collaboration in 2020 in the form of an Old Town Road remix.

Lil Nas X is about to embark on a tour across North America and Europe, so why not add a few Australian dates to the list too with a bit of Wiggly help?

We’re not sure how likely a co-headline tour is, but we’re allowed to dream aren’t we? Imagine Lil Nas twerking to MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) right after The Wiggles get a death pit going during Hot Potato.