Kanye West retrieved Kim Kardashian’s full sex tape to protect their kids

Kanye West literally travelled across the country to retrieve Kim Kardashian’s sex tape from Ray-J back in October.

The latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed Kim Kardashian getting quite emotional over a grand gesture that her ex-husband Kanye West performed.

Kim was apparently just about to host Saturday Night Live but was concerned about the ad on Roblox for the unreleased footage of her sex tape.

In a New York hotel, Kim sat her mum, sister and a close friend down to explain what Kanye had done.

Kanye told Kris Jenner: “I just came from the airport. This is my travel in coach vibes. Well, I had to go to L.A. and come back so I just traveled to get something for Kim.”

“You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim?” Kris replied.

“Mmhmm,” Kanye responded.

“You are something else.” Kris said proudly.

“So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning, and I want to show you what he got me. He got me all of the sex tape back,” Kim told her family while opening the suitcase with the computer and hard drive.

“And he flew home and got the computer it was on and the hard drive and [he met] Ray-J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

“I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is the most important thing to me, and I’m just like so emotional because of it. And it just means a lot to me.”

