‘Doctor Strange’ actor Zara Phythian accused of sex with a 13 year-old girl

Martial artist and actor Zara Phythian has been accused of grooming and engaging in sexual acts with a girl who was 13-years-old at the time.

Zara Phythian, who acted as a Zealot villain in Doctor Strange back in 2016, has been accused of the act alongside her 59-year-old husband Victor Marke.

The BBC reports that a British court heard Phythian and Marke allegedly had a sexual relationship with a victim that began in 2005. The pair were not married at the time and Phythian was 19-years-old with her then-lover Marke who was 42-years-old.

The couple denies any wrongdoing.

More to come.