Liminal Drifter delivers boundless ambient glory on ‘Choir On Mars’

Liminal Drifter makes music that transcends all concepts of time and space. Over the past number of years, the Fremantle-based artist (real name Dr. Simon Order) has developed a sound that resembles a large body of water; it’s unbound and free-flowing, takes different forms at different times, and is completely immersive.

Now, with the release of Choir On Mars (his first slice of new music since 2018’s The Dreams), he continues to establish his penchant for crafting far-reaching gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s the perfect time for you to change that.

All throughout the new track, Liminal Drifter journeys through a carefully designed, sweeping sonic landscape. With his well-thought-out blend of ambience and electronica, he’s created something that feels equal parts sparse and lush — his arrangements are undeniably bountiful and intricate, but never feel over overwrought.

Over the course of its six-minute run-time, Choir On Mars will pull you into a hypnosis, leaving you spellbound at the sonic figures taking shape before you. Diving into a song like this is an otherworldly listening experience, but an undeniably rewarding one.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases we’ve heard from Liminal Drifter, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.