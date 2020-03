After a 5 year break to work on other projects, Tom Iansek has released Golden Repair, his third album as #1 Dads. Dip in for some of the prettiest piano melodies you’ll hear this side of 2020.



Tour Dates

Fri 26 Jun – Jive – Adelaide

Sat 27 Jun – Freo Social – Fremantle

Fri 3 Jul – The Corner – Melbourne

Fri 10 Jul – Metro Theatre – Sydney

Sat 11 Jul – The Zoo, Brisbane

Tickets on sale March 17th, get yours here.

Golden Repair is out now via Pieater.