LISTEN: The Killers – ‘Caution’

The Killers have released a new single titled Caution. It comes from their upcoming album Imploding The Mirage, which sees them working with Alex Cameron, Lindsey Buckingham, Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs), and others. They’ve also announced an Australian tour for November.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tour Dates

Wednesday 11 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 14 November – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 18 November – RAC Arena – Perth, WA

Saturday 21 November – AAMI Park – Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Wednesday 18 March via Frontier Touring.

Imploding The Mirage is out May 29 via Island Records. Pre-order your copy here.