 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

LISTEN: The Killers – ‘Caution’

The Killers have released a new single titled Caution. It comes from their upcoming album Imploding The Mirage, which sees them working with Alex Cameron, Lindsey Buckingham, Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs), and others. They’ve also announced an Australian tour for November.

the killers caution olivia bee

Photo: Olivia Bee

Tour Dates

Wednesday 11 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 14 November – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW
Wednesday 18 November – RAC Arena – Perth, WA
Saturday 21 November – AAMI Park – Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Wednesday 18 March via Frontier Touring.

Imploding The Mirage is out May 29 via Island Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

BUY MUSIC
The Killers Archives

Leave a Reply

March 14, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag