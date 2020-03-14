Stressing about COVID-19? Watch this 30-minute mass meditation session from Lizzo

Literal angel Lizzo led a live 30-minute meditation on Instagram this morning to alleviate global anxieties surrounding COVID-19. The Grammy-winning singer was scheduled to perform at the Houston Rodeo today, however explained during the cleansing that she was forced to change her plans.

“Goin’ live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation, we need healing from fear during this global crisis,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post last night. “If you with me, join me with a high vibration and any sanitiser you got.”

Stressed? Anxious? Your new spiritual guide Lizzo held a live mindfulness and meditation session for over one million fans around the world.

“Because I Love You. A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis,” was live streamed on IGTV this morning, with over 1 million viewers tuning in.

The video begins with a calming flute serenade to ease viewers into the session, complete with crystals and incense. The singer explained her scheduling changes and addressed the global anxieties surrounding the pandemic.

“There’s the disease, and then there is the fear of the disease,” she said, sparking some palo santo mid-thought. “And I think fear can spread so much hatred, and fear can spread so much negative energy, and fear can spread the disease.”

The video continues with soothing instrumental undertones as Lizzo recites some life affirming mantras to keep up morale and to cleanse the soul. Viewers were then guided through a traditional meditation and breathing exercise that involved conjuring positive images and humming along to her flute melody to feel a “vibration” of love.

The singer wound up the session by asking those in attendance to continue practicing this mode of thought with friends or alone to shift the earth’s collective energy as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

“Be safe, be healthy, be vigilant—but don’t be afraid,” she closed. “We’re in this together and we will get through this together because we always do.”