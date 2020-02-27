LISTEN: Car Seat Headrest – ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’
FIND OUT MORE
February 27, 2020
Home > New Music > LISTEN: Car Seat Headrest – ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’
Gigs of the week
Want to see your gig here?
- Thu Feb 27 2020 Charlie Hardy – Sticker Pole
Happy Studios, Sydney
- Thu Feb 27 2020 The Laurels
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Fri Feb 28 2020 Grampians Music Festival
The Valley Floor, Halls Gap
- Fri Feb 28 2020 Julia Jacklin
Melbourne Zoo, Melbourne
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Klasik
Goros, Sydney
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Mardi Gras After Party
Kings Cross Hotel, Sydney
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Egoism & Pinkish Blu
The Bank Hotel, Sydney
- Sat Feb 29 2020 Farmer & The Owl Festival
McCabe Park, Wollongong
- Sun Mar 01 2020 Bay Sounds
The Golden Sheaf, Sydney
- Sun Mar 01 2020 Nine Lives
The Tivoli, Brisbane
- Wed Mar 04 2020 Aldous Harding
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Subscribe to Happy
More from Happy Mag
- Watch Car Seat Headrest’s new mini-doco ‘I Haven’t Done Shit This Year’ Having dropped (or […]
- LISTEN: Unknown Mortal Orchestra – American Guilt This is some chunky shit. […]
- LISTEN: Perera Elsewhere – Yeah Yeah Mysterious independent […]