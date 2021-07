Perth duo, Echo Adore, release second single, See Red, inspired by the combustive burst of losing control. Damien Diggs and Oliver James were drawn to create the chaotically grungy tune after feeling overwhelmed by the violent events displayed on the news.

Check out Echo Adore’s latest all-consuming track, See Red, below. And catch the duo at their single launch on July 30 at The Aardvark, Fremantle.