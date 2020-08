Indie-folk singer-songwriter Father John Misty has just dropped two new singles, ‘To S.’ and ‘To. R.’ His first new music in over two years, the slow-burning tracks are both masterclasses in melody, expressing sombre realisations and all-around piano/guitar balladry.

The singles are the latest releases from the singer’s Sub Pop Singles Club Discography Vol. 5 collection. Have a listen below:

Need more Father John Misty goodness? Check out his insane video clip for his track Date Night.