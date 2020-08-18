Paris Hilton’s budding career in pop-art is pure 2020 energy

Instead of working on those vocal pipes, it appears that Paris Hilton has been “painting her way through quarantine.”

Everyone’s favourite socialite Paris Hilton has taken up a fresh quarantine activity; apart from pressing her debut album to maroon and gold marble vinyl that is.

Hilton’s new form of expression is pop-art painting of all things, and she’s not afraid to talk about it.

In an interview with Forbes, Hilton spilt all the must-know info to her fans about her freshly publicised art endeavours. From a quick glance, all I see are rainbows, emojis, and butterflies. However, this is Hilton we’re talking about; the OG influencer, singer, DJ, beauty-queen, and, of course, the perfume-advocate. Why not add another creative field to the lengthy resumé?

🤗❤love the Queen doing Art for a good cause 👌🏽! — Sola Awosika (@godsdemonsmen) August 13, 2020

In the interview, she claimed to have “loved art [her] whole life” and cites Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, and Salvador Dalí as her favourite artists. While still interesting, you obviously need more than just influences to put colour on canvas. Hilton has also admitted that Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream is her go-to album for when the paintbrush is in hand.

By the way, this isn’t just a hobby for Hilton. Her painting I Dream of Paris is currently on display at Corey Helford Galley in LA and will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go towards the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity which Hilton says is “so close to [her] heart”.

Check out the star’s masterpieces below: